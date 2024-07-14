Cristian Dájome scores 2 goals, DC United beats Nashville 2-1, snaps 11-game winless streak

WASHINGTON (AP) — Cristian Dájome scored two goals — his first multi-goal game in nearly three calendar years — to help D.C. United beat Nashville SC 2-1 and snap an 11-game winless streak. D.C. United (5-11-8), which was coming off a 5-0 loss to Orlando City, won for the first time since a 3-2 victory over Atlanta United on May 11. Dájome redirected a header played by Christian Benteke into the net to make it 1-1 in the 51st minute and then gave D.C. United the lead in the 55th when he blasted a shot from outside the area into the top corner of the net. Tyler Boyd put away a half-volley, off a header by Teal Bunbury, to give Nashville a 1-0 lead in the 19th minute.

