Creative Realities Expands Partnership with Target Center to Elevate Fan Experience with …

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREX, CREXW), a leading provider of digital signage and place-based media solutions, today announced its partnership with Target Center to transform the fan experience with advanced digital signage technology. Through the partnership, Creative Realities will upgrade the arena’s full IPTV and digital signage platforms, including software, displays and video walls, as well as deliver content creation design and optimization strategy.

“Fan engagement is at the heart of everything we do at Target Center, and we’re thrilled to extend our partnership with Creative Realities to take our fan experience to the next level,” said Tom Reller, Sr. Director of Operations, Target Center. “With a deep understanding of our business objectives, Creative Realities will implement the most effective strategies gleaned from their experience with other sports and entertainment venues as we work to more deeply engage fans and build an even more exciting and captivating on-site experience.”

Located in the heart of downtown Minneapolis’ vibrant sports and entertainment district, Target Center is home to the NBA’s Minnesota Timberwolves and four-time WNBA world champion Minnesota Lynx. As one of the top arenas in the world with more than one million guests each year, Target Center had the goal of upgrading its entire digital signature infrastructure, using this to increase food and beverage sales along with improving sponsorship monetization throughout the venue.

After evaluating many integration partners and software platforms, Target Center – managed by ASM Global – selected Creative Realities due to its consultative approach to guiding technology selection and strategy, as well as its deep experience with top sports and entertainment venues. Creative Realities’ IPTV, Proprietary Digital Menu Board Software platform known as Clarity, and its customer content creation offering features future-proof elements that will drive greater operational efficiencies for the on-site team, support an engaging and fun fan experience, and equip the venue’s sponsorship team with more avenues to drive incremental revenue.

With planning currently in progress, Creative Realities and Target Center will define the complete rollout schedule during the 2023-2024 NBA season, coinciding this implementation with other planned venue upgrades. After implementation, Creative Realities will provide ongoing support with on-site event day operations, menu optimization services and content development services for the sponsorship team.

“Target Center’s state-of-the-art facility brings the future of entertainment to the present, and we’re thrilled to play an integral role in the fan experience,” said Lee Summers, President of Sports and Entertainment at Creative Realities. “As sports and entertainment arenas begin integrating next-generation technologies like augmented and virtual reality to the on-site experience, digital signage will prove to be the delivery method of these new experiences and a game changer for innovative venues like Target Center.”

This partnership follows Creative Realities’ continued expansion in the sports and entertainment sector, with an impressive roster of clients that includes the Dallas Cowboys, the San Antonio Spurs, Texas Christian University, Memphis Grizzlies, Sacramento Kings, Minnesota Wild, Detroit Lions, New Orleans Saints the Baltimore Ravens and more. The company’s flagship sports offering, IPTV, allows venues to seamlessly stream engaging, informative and interactive content anywhere throughout the venue. Creative Realities also provides intelligent menu board solutions and cutting-edge experiential fan engagement technologies that serve to maximize sales and enhance the overall game-day experience.

About ASM Global

ASM Global is the world’s leading producer of entertainment experiences. It is the global leader in venue and event strategy and management—delivering locally tailored solutions and cutting-edge technologies to achieve maximum results for venue owners. The company’s elite venue network spans five continents, with a portfolio of more than 350 of the world’s most prestigious arenas, stadiums, convention and exhibition centers and performing arts venues.

About Creative Realities, Inc.

Creative Realities helps clients use the latest omnichannel technologies to inspire better customer experiences. CRI designs, develops and deploys consumer experiences for high-end enterprise-level networks, and is actively providing recurring SaaS and support services across diverse vertical markets, including but not limited to automotive, advertising networks, apparel & accessories, convenience stores, food service/QSR, gaming, theater, and stadium venues.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and includes, among other things, discussions of our business strategies, product releases, future operations and capital resources. Words such as “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “propose” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results. They are based on the opinions, estimates and beliefs of management as of the date such statements are made, and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, many of which are outside of our control, that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Some of these risks are discussed in the “Risk Factors” section contained in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2023, and the Company’s subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include: our ability to effectively integrate Reflect’s business operations, our strategy for customer retention, growth, product development, market position, financial results and reserves, our ability to execute on our business plan, our ability to retain key personnel, our ability to remain listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market, our ability to realize the revenues included in our future guidance and backlog reports, the ability of the Company to continue as a going concern, potential litigation, supply chain shortages, and general economic and market conditions impacting demand for our products and services, including those as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Readers should not place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements. We assume no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

