Creative Realities Elevates Game Day with Innovative Digital Signage in Sports & …

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREX,), a leading provider of digital signage and media solutions, is proud to announce its strategic momentum and growth in the Sports and Entertainment (S&E) vertical.

Creative Realities has been pivotal in transforming stadium and arena technology solutions and the way sports and entertainment venues engage with their audiences. Leveraging its advanced digital signage and CMS platform solutions, the company is providing venues with flexible, tailored packages that include IPTV, food and beverage (F&B) integration, and enhanced fan engagement experiences. These solutions not only maximize sponsorship revenue but also provide ongoing content strategy and hardware procurement services.

“Digital signage is no longer a one-size-fits-all solution,” said Lee Summers, President of Sports and Entertainment at Creative Realities. “We have moved beyond mass-produced ‘single-channel’ displays to offer customized solutions that target specific demographics and audiences within a venue. S&E is a particularly unique space among the main verticals we work with, allowing us to serve as a creative partner and provide solutions for each individual customer.”

Among the key innovations is the integration of Food and Beverage (F&B) digital menu boards with sales systems, which allow for dynamic pricing other automated adjustments based on game schedules and demographics. Pricing, which used to remain static all season long, can now be adjusted for specific games, such as morning versus afternoon games, based on data-driven decisions. Additionally, the incorporation of fan engagement technologies, such as mobile interactive LEDs and social media integrations, ensures that fans remain connected and engaged from the moment they arrive at the venue.

“The ability to adapt and respond to fan behavior and preferences is crucial,” continued Summers. “Modern venues require solutions that work with the world of mobile devices, offering fans personalized content through their screens and even allowing audiences to see themselves on the main scoreboard. This level of interaction is what creates a memorable game day experience.”

Creative Realities has partnered with several high-profile venues, including the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium, the Sacramento Kings’ Golden 1 Center, the Minnesota Timberwolves’ Target Center, and the San Antonio Spurs’ Frost Bank Center. These partnerships, along with ongoing discussions with other major prospects, highlight the company’s commitment to delivering innovative and impactful digital signage solutions that enhance both operational efficiency and the overall fan experience.

Looking ahead, Creative Realities plans to expand its language translation solutions to more venues, breaking down language barriers and ensuring inclusivity for international fans. The company is also aiming to achieve full venue integration, consolidating all digital systems to operate seamlessly under a unified platform and strategy, ensuring a consistent and cohesive experience not only in a single venue, but across multiple venues as well.

By continuing to innovate and adapt to the needs of the market, Creative Realities aims to create an environment where every fan feels valued and engaged.

For more information about Creative Realities and its initiatives, please visit https://cri.com/our-work.

About Creative Realities, Inc.

Creative Realities helps clients use the latest omnichannel technologies to inspire better customer experiences. CRI designs, develops, and deploys consumer experiences for high-end enterprise-level networks, and is actively providing recurring SaaS and support services across diverse vertical markets, including but not limited to automotive, advertising networks, apparel & accessories, convenience stores, food service/QSR, gaming, theater, and stadium venues.

Contacts

Media Inquiries

Breanne Ngo

bngo@ideagrove.com

Investor Relations

Chris Witty

cwitty@darrowir.com

646-438-9385

ir@cri.com

https://investors.cri.com/

Copyright 2024 GlobeNewswire, Inc.