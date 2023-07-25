Cowboys, Trevon Diggs agree on extension as AP source says Zack Martin becomes camp holdout

The Dallas Cowboys have settled one of their looming situations with contracts just as another gets interesting. Dallas and cornerback Trevon Diggs have agreed on a $97 million, five-year contract extension. The Diggs news on reporting day for training camp comes just as right guard Zack Martin becomes a camp holdout. A person with knowledge of the decision says Martin didn’t report to camp as the six-time All-Pro seeks a reworked contract. Martin is one of the best offensive linemen in the NFL, but only eighth among the highest-paid guards with an annual average of $14 million. Diggs led the NFL and tied the franchise record with 11 interceptions in 2021.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.