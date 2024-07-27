Cowboys relying on linebacker Eric Kendricks to lead and help shore up run defense

OXNARD, Calif. (AP) — Eric Kendricks is serving many different roles in his first training camp with the Dallas Cowboys. He is a starting inside linebacker, the defensive play-caller, and a veteran presence helping teach new defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer’s system. Following a one-year stint with the Los Angeles Chargers, Kendricks is enjoying the reunion with Zimmer, his head coach for eight of nine seasons with the Minnesota Vikings. The chance to play for Zimmer again led Kendricks to sign with Dallas as a free agent after he had initially agreed to join the San Francisco 49ers.

