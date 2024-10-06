Cornhuskers beat the heat and then Rutgers 14-7 to move within a win of bowl eligibility

By ERIC OLSON The Associated Press
From left, Nebraska's Alex Bullock, Janiran Bonner, Bryce Benhart and Justin Evans Rutgers celebrate Bonner's touchdown against Rutgers during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rebecca S. Gratz]

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Dante Dowdell and Janiran Bonner scored on 1-yard runs and Nebraska leaned on its defense on a day Dylan Raiola struggled to beat Rutgers 14-7. The Cornhuskers prevailed in the hottest conditions ever for an October game at Memorial Stadium and at 5-1 is now within one win of becoming eligible for their first bowl since 2016. The Scarlet Knights’ offense scuffled for 3 1/2 quarters but made it a one-score game with 4:08 left when Athan Kaliakmanis hit Ben Black with an 11-yard touchdown pass.

