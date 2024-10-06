Cornhuskers beat the heat and then Rutgers 14-7 to move within a win of bowl eligibility

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Dante Dowdell and Janiran Bonner scored on 1-yard runs and Nebraska leaned on its defense on a day Dylan Raiola struggled to beat Rutgers 14-7. The Cornhuskers prevailed in the hottest conditions ever for an October game at Memorial Stadium and at 5-1 is now within one win of becoming eligible for their first bowl since 2016. The Scarlet Knights’ offense scuffled for 3 1/2 quarters but made it a one-score game with 4:08 left when Athan Kaliakmanis hit Ben Black with an 11-yard touchdown pass.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.