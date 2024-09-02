Cornerback Adoree Jackson happy to be back with New York Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Cornerback Adoree Jackson isn’t coming back to the New York Giants expecting to start Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings in the season opener.

The Giants signed the 28-year-old veteran over the weekend in a move to shore up a young, inexperienced secondary.

Jackson started for New York the past three seasons, but he was unable to reach a new contract agreement after becoming a free agent. So he spent the summer with a former track coach in California, working out and waiting for someone, anyone, to call.

The Giants had hoped that either Cor’Dale Flott, rookie Dru Phillips, Nick McClouid, second-year player Tre Hawkins or one of a number of free agents they brought in would step up and show he was ready to start opposite Deonte Banks at cornerback. Flott had the best chance, until he injured a quadriceps and missed two weeks.

That’s when the Giants started reaching out to Jackson’s representatives a couple of weeks ago. A deal was reached Saturday.

“When I first got here, I always said I wanted to prove myself and earn my stripes,” Jackson said Monday after a short practice. “That was the first thing I told about coming into New York, regardless if you know who I am or don’t. I think it’s always about proving yourself, regardless of what it may be. Each day, each week, going out there, trying to improve and get better.”

By his own admission, Jackson struggled last season as the Giants went 6-11. His tackling was off and he ended the season playing hurt. He was at a loss to explain the drop-off.

For now, he is just happy to be back. Neither he nor coach Brian Daboll knew how much he would be able to play Sunday after missing all of training camp.

Jackson said he would do whatever the team needed, where as a cornerback, a punt returner or gunner on coverage teams.

“I wouldn’t put a number of snaps I could play right now,” he said. “So we’re going to see this week, you know, being getting ramped up and working on my condition and seeing what I need.”

As far as the defense goes, Jackson doesn’t believe new coordinator Shane Bowen’s scheme will be hard to pick up. When he played in Tennessee, Bowen was the Titans linebackers coach. The former Southern California player said the verbiage might be different but he has always been good at understanding the concepts.

“I like to compete. It’s just what I do,” Jackson said. “Whether it’s when I was in 7-on-7 in high school and (Former Panthers wide receiver) Keyshawn Johnson had a team. He just told me to throw on some cleats, just went out there and played.”

Expect that on Sunday.

What’s interesting about Jackson’s return is that he got neither his old number (22) or his locker back. He did not disclose his new number and noted his new locker stall is located in the same area of the room near Dexter Lawrence, Bobby Okereke and Kayvon Thibodeaux, three of the top stars on the defense.

Jackson said he watched a couple of the preseason games and told Phillips he looked good in his “old” No. 22 and told him to keep it.

Daboll said the Giants had been in contact with Jackson and he had no regrets about waiting this long to sign him. He insisted the cornerback job will be given to whomever practices the best this weekend, whether it’s Flott, McCloud or Jackson.

“By the end of the week, we’ll determine what we’re going to do relative to roster, play time, all those types of things,” Daboll said. “Those guys are competitors. It’s the NFL, so you try to make it as competitive as you can make it, and we’ll play the guys we think give us the best chance.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.