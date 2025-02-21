Corbin Burnes strikes out all 3 batters he faces in spring training debut with Diamondbacks

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Four-time All-Star Corbin Burnes had a stellar spring training debut for the Arizona Diamondbacks, striking out all three Colorado batters he faced. The 2021 National League Cy Young Award winner needed 16 pitches to retire Brenton Doyle, Kyle Farmer and Ryan McMahon, and even got some help from the new Automated Ball-Strike System. Burnes surprised the baseball world by signing a $210 million, six-year deal with the D-backs in December. In retrospect, the partnership wasn’t that odd — Burnes lives in the Phoenix area and has a young family that he wants to be around as much as possible.

