Corbin Burnes has whirlwind All-Star experience after checking in on newborn twins

By SCHUYLER DIXON The Associated Press
American League starting pitcher Corbin Burnes, of the Baltimore Orioles, right, hugs National League's William Contreras, of the Milwaukee Brewers, after an out on a ground ball by Contreras in the first inning during the MLB All-Star baseball game, Tuesday, July 16, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Julio Cortez]

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Baltimore right-hander Corbin Burnes has wrapped up a whirlwind All-Star experience after checking in on his newborn twin daughters. The four-time All-Star was the last to arrive for Tuesday’s Midsummer Classic at the home of the Texas Rangers. Burnes says he was planning to show up regardless of whether he was the starter for the American League. The 29-year-old threw a scoreless first inning and was already headed back to Arizona. Burnes has to come back to Texas for a three-game series against the Rangers after the All-Star break.

