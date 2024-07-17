Corbin Burnes has whirlwind All-Star experience after checking in on newborn twins

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Baltimore right-hander Corbin Burnes has wrapped up a whirlwind All-Star experience after checking in on his newborn twin daughters. The four-time All-Star was the last to arrive for Tuesday’s Midsummer Classic at the home of the Texas Rangers. Burnes says he was planning to show up regardless of whether he was the starter for the American League. The 29-year-old threw a scoreless first inning and was already headed back to Arizona. Burnes has to come back to Texas for a three-game series against the Rangers after the All-Star break.

