Corbin Burnes, Brady Singer lose in salary arbitration

By The Associated Press
FILE - Minnesota Twins' Gio Urshela is greeted in the dugout after scoring during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers on Sept. 30, 2022, in Detroit. Ureshela went to salary arbitration with the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, asking for $10 million rather than the team's $8.4 million offer. The 31-year-old hit .285 with 13 homers and 64 RBIs last season for Minnesota, which traded him to the Angels on Nov. 18 for minor league right-hander Alejandro Hidalgo. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Carlos Osorio]

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Two-time All-Star Corbin Burnes and Brady Singer have lost in salary arbitration. Burnes will receive $10.01 million from the Milwaukee Brewers rather than his $10.75 million request. Singer will get $2.95 million rather than $3,325,000 from the Kansas City Royals. Teams have a 5-3 lead in decisions. Infielder Gio Urshela went to a hearing with the Los Angeles Angels, asking for $10 million rather than the team’s $8.4 million offer. Burnes, a 28-year-old right-hander, was 12-8 with a 2.94 ERA in 2022 and made a career-best 33 starts, which tied for most in the major leagues.

