Corbin Burnes, Brady Singer lose in salary arbitration

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Two-time All-Star Corbin Burnes and Brady Singer have lost in salary arbitration. Burnes will receive $10.01 million from the Milwaukee Brewers rather than his $10.75 million request. Singer will get $2.95 million rather than $3,325,000 from the Kansas City Royals. Teams have a 5-3 lead in decisions. Infielder Gio Urshela went to a hearing with the Los Angeles Angels, asking for $10 million rather than the team’s $8.4 million offer. Burnes, a 28-year-old right-hander, was 12-8 with a 2.94 ERA in 2022 and made a career-best 33 starts, which tied for most in the major leagues.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.