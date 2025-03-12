Cooper Kupp hits open market and Aaron Rodgers set to follow as NFL kicks off league year

The NFL league year kicked off with one former Super Bowl MVP hitting the open market and another on the way. The Los Angeles Rams cut receiver Cooper Kupp just days after signing Davante Adams to be his replacement, and the New York Jets are expected to officially move on from quarterback Aaron Rodgers following a failed two-year stint. A handful of teams could still be in search of a starting quarterback, including the New York Giants, Pittsburgh and possibly Minnesota

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.