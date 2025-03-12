Cooper Kupp hits open market and Aaron Rodgers could follow soon as NFL kicks off league year

The NFL league year kicked off with one former Super Bowl MVP hitting the open market and another could soon be on the way. The Los Angeles Rams cut receiver Cooper Kupp just days after signing Davante Adams to be his replacement and the New York Jets are expected to be moving on soon from quarterback Aaron Rodgers following a failed two-year stint.

