Connecticut Sun stars DeWanna Bonner and Alyssa Thomas announce they are engaged to marry

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut Sun All-Stars DeWanna Bonner and Alyssa Thomas are engaged to be married, the players and team announced Friday on social media. Thomas posted a photo showing her getting down on one knee and presenting a ring to Bonner, with the caption “FOREVER.” The team reposted the picture with the caption “Best. News. Ever. Alyssa Thomas and DeWanna Bonner are ENGAGED,” along with emojis of an engagement ring and a heart. The pair leads the Sun (16-6) on the court. Thomas, who came to Connecticut in a draft-day trade in 2014, is averaging 14.8 points, 9.5 rebounds and eight assists per game. Bonner, in her 14th WNBA season, is averaging 18.1 points and 5.1 rebounds.

