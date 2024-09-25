Connecticut Sun guard DiJonai Carrington wins WNBA Most Improved Player award

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut Sun guard DiJonai Carrington has won the WNBA’s Most Improved Player award. Carrington received 28 of the 67 votes from a national media panel. Los Angeles Sparks forward Dearica Hamby finished second with 18 votes. Minnesota’s Bridget Carleton came in third with 15. The Sun guard averaged career highs of 12.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.6 steals this season. In addition, she recorded a career-high 25 games with 10 or more points. In her fourth WNBA season, Carrington started all 39 games in which she played and led Connecticut to a 28-12 record.

