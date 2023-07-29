Connecticut hosts Minnesota following Bonner’s 32-point showing

Minnesota Lynx (11-13, 8-7 Western Conference) at Connecticut Sun (18-6, 10-3 Eastern Conference)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Connecticut plays the Minnesota Lynx after DeWanna Bonner scored 32 points in the Connecticut Sun’s 88-83 win against the Dallas Wings.

The Sun have gone 8-3 in home games. Connecticut is third in the Eastern Conference scoring 84.0 points while shooting 44.6% from the field.

The Lynx are 6-5 on the road. Minnesota ranks sixth in the WNBA with 34.4 rebounds per game led by Napheesa Collier averaging 7.9.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Sun won the last meeting 89-68 on June 23, with Tiffany Hayes scoring 21 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alyssa Thomas is averaging 14.5 points, 9.6 rebounds, eight assists and 1.8 steals for the Sun. Bonner is averaging 20.6 points over the last 10 games for Connecticut.

Dorka Juhasz is averaging 5.5 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Lynx. Collier is averaging 21.7 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun: 7-3, averaging 85.2 points, 31.5 rebounds, 21.3 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.6 points per game.

Lynx: 6-4, averaging 83.0 points, 32.6 rebounds, 19.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.2 points.

INJURIES: Sun: Brionna Jones: out for season (achilles).

Lynx: Napheesa Collier: out (right ankle), Rachel Banham: out (thumb), Natalie Achonwa: out (personal).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© 2022 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.