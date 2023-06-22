Connecticut faces Minnesota after Bonner’s 20-point game

Connecticut Sun (10-3, 5-2 Eastern Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (4-8, 3-4 Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Lynx -5.5; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: Connecticut plays the Minnesota Lynx after DeWanna Bonner scored 20 points in the Sun’s 85-79 victory against the Seattle Storm.

The Lynx are 1-4 in home games. Minnesota is sixth in the Western Conference scoring 76.3 points while shooting 41.3% from the field.

The Sun are 6-1 in road games. Connecticut ranks second in the Eastern Conference with 21.4 assists per game led by Alyssa Thomas averaging 8.0.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Sun won 89-84 in the last meeting on June 2. Natisha Hiedeman led the Sun with 19 points, and Napheesa Collier led the Lynx with 30 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Collier is averaging 20.9 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Lynx.

Thomas is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 10.5 rebounds for the Sun.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lynx: 4-6, averaging 77.3 points, 35.2 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.8 points per game.

Sun: 7-3, averaging 83.8 points, 34.0 rebounds, 22.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.6 points.

INJURIES: Lynx: Aerial Powers: out (ankle), Diamond Miller: out (ankle), Natalie Achonwa: out (personal).

Sun: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

