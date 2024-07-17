Connecticut acquires Marina Mabrey from Chicago for Rachel Banham, Moriah Jefferson and draft pick

The Connecticut Sun acquired Marina Mabrey from the Chicago Sky for Rachel Banham, Moriah Jefferson and the team’s 2025 first-round pick. Mabrey was averaging 14 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Sky this season while starting 24 games. The Sun are in second place in the standings at the Olympic break. Sun coach Stephanie White has said that the team needed to be more consistent on the offensive end and Mabrey will provide that. She was originally drafted 19th by the Los Angeles Sparks in 2019. Chicago also has the right to swap first-round picks in the 2026 draft and Connecticut receives the Sky’s second-round pick in 2025.

