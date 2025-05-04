Columbus Crew top Charlotte FC 4-2 to maintain Eastern Conference lead

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Dylan Chambost scored the game’s first goal and helped lead a balanced attack by the Eastern Conference leading Columbus Crew who beat Charlotte FC 4-2 on Saturday.

Chambost scored with a left-footed shot from the center of the box at 25 minutes to put Columbus (7-1-3) ahead 1-0. Chambost put it in from short distance after Charlotte keeper Kristijan Kahlina failed to secure a save on a shot by Diego Rossi. Kahlina also failed to clear the zone and kicked it back to the Crew to set up the score.

Rossi made it 2-0 on a penalty kick at 39 minutes following a foul by Liel Abada.

Wilfried Zaha put Charlotte (6-4-1) on the board with a penalty kick in the second minute of extra time in the first half shaving the deficit to a goal.

Aziel Jackson made it a two-goal advantage again with a shot from the center of the box with a right boot at the 51st.

Abada atoned for his earlier foul scoring at the 64th from the right side of the box to get Charlotte within 3-2.

Jacen Russell-Rowe’s header at the 81st put the Crew back up a pair to end the scoring.

