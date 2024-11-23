Colorado Rockies agree to one-year deal with infielder Kyle Farmer

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Rockies agreed to a one-year deal Saturday with infielder Kyle Farmer after the decision to non-tender Brendan Rodgers, a move that made the former first-round pick a free agent. Farmer spent last season with Minnesota, where he batted .214 with five homers and 25 RBIs. He’s a lifetime .250 hitter over an eight-year career with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Cincinnati Reds and the Twins. Colorado made several moves Friday, including the decision to non-tender right-hander pitcher Cal Quantrill and Rodgers. The 28-year-old Rodgers was the third overall pick by the Rockies in the 2015 amateur draft. He hit .266 over six seasons with Colorado.

