Colorado brings 6-game win streak into matchup with Minnesota

Colorado Avalanche (39-24-2, in the Central Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (36-24-4, in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Avalanche -203, Wild +168; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche seek to prolong a six-game win streak with a victory over the Minnesota Wild.

Minnesota has an 11-9-2 record in Central Division games and a 36-24-4 record overall. The Wild have a 32-3-2 record in games they score at least three goals.

Colorado is 39-24-2 overall with a 10-10-1 record in Central Division games. The Avalanche have gone 35-6-0 in games they score at least three goals.

Tuesday’s game is the fourth time these teams match up this season. The Avalanche won the previous matchup 5-2. Ross Colton scored two goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Frederick Gaudreau has scored 14 goals with 15 assists for the Wild. Vinnie Hinostroza has four goals over the past 10 games.

Nathan MacKinnon has 27 goals and 75 assists for the Avalanche. Artturi Lehkonen has scored six goals and added five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 5-5-0, averaging 2.4 goals, four assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Avalanche: 8-2-0, averaging 4.2 goals, 7.3 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Wild: None listed.

Avalanche: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© Data Skrive. All rights reserved.