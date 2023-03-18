Collins, Mississippi reach NCAA second round, beat Gonzaga

By JANIE McCAULEY The Associated Press
Mississippi guard Angel Baker (15) drives to the basket against Gonzaga guard Kaylynne Truong, right, in the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the women's NCAA Tournament in Stanford, Calif., Friday, March 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Josie Lepe]

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Snudda Collins scored 15 points and eighth-seeded Mississippi once again leaned on its stingy defense to get past the first round of the NCAA Tournament this time after last year’s big disappointment, beating No. 9 seed Gonzaga 71-48 on Friday night.Now, bring on top-seeded Stanford on its home court. Yvonne Ejim led the Zags with 19 points and eight rebounds but her star teammates were stymied. Gonzaga came in shooting 42% from 3-point range and Brynna Maxwell held the second-best 3-point shooting percentage in the nation coming in at 49.43%, but the team finished just 1 for 17 and Maxwell scored four points on 1-of-10 shooting missing all five of her 3s.

