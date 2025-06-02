Collier scores 24 points, Lynx use big 2nd-half run to beat Valkyries 86-75

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Napheesa Collier had 24 points and 11 rebounds, Courtney Williams added 20 points, five rebounds and five assists and the Minnesota Lynx beat the expansion Golden State Valkyries 86-75 on Sunday night.

Minnesota (7-0) tied with New York a top the WNBA standings after losing in the championship series to the Liberty last season.

The Valkyries (2-4) made WNBA history with three consecutive sellout crowds in the first three home games at the 18,064-capacity Chase Center, which is also the home of the NBA’s Golden State Warriors.

Williams hit a 3-pointer 3:01 into the third quarter that gave the Lynx the lead for good and sparked a 27-5 run, capped when Collier and Williams hit 3s 27 seconds apart to make it 83-61 with 5:43 to play. Natisha Hiedeman scored all of her eight points and added two assists and two steals in Minnesota’s game-breaking spurt.

Kayla McBride scored 16 points on 6-of-10 shooting and Bridget Carleton added 12 points for the Lynx.

Kate Martin (20) drives to the basket in the first half as the Golden State Valkyries played the Minnesota Lynx at Chase Center in San Francisco, on Sunday, June 1, 2025. (Carlos Avila Gonzalez/San Francisco Chronicle via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Carlos Avila Gonzalez

Veronica Burton hit three 3-pointers and finished with 21 points on 7-of-11 shooting for Golden State. Kate Martin added 14 points and Kayla Thornton had 11.

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.