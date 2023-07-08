Collier, Lynx to host Wilson and the Aces

Las Vegas Aces (16-1, 8-1 Western Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (8-9, 7-4 Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota takes on Las Vegas in a matchup of Western Conference teams.

The Lynx have gone 7-4 against Western Conference teams. Minnesota ranks sixth in the WNBA with 7.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Jessica Shepard averaging 2.8 offensive boards.

The Aces are 8-1 in conference play. Las Vegas leads the Western Conference with 22.4 assists. Chelsea Gray paces the Aces with 6.4.

The two teams match up for the third time this season. The Aces defeated the Lynx 93-62 in their last matchup on June 19. Jackie Young led the Aces with 24 points, and Napheesa Collier led the Lynx with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kayla McBride is averaging 13.1 points for the Lynx. Collier is averaging 25.4 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

A’ja Wilson is averaging 19.8 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.1 blocks for the Aces. Kelsey Plum is averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games for Las Vegas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lynx: 7-3, averaging 81.3 points, 34.9 rebounds, 19.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.1 points per game.

Aces: 9-1, averaging 93.6 points, 34.5 rebounds, 22.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 51.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points.

INJURIES: Lynx: Aerial Powers: out (ankle), Jessica Shepard: out (illness), Tiffany Mitchell: out (wrist), Natalie Achonwa: out (personal).

Aces: Kelsey Plum: out (illness), Riquna Williams: out (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© 2022 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.