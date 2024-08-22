Collier leads Minnesota against Las Vegas after 23-point performance

Las Vegas Aces (17-10, 9-6 Western Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (20-8, 12-4 Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota Lynx hosts the Las Vegas Aces after Napheesa Collier scored 23 points in the Minnesota Lynx’s 98-87 win over the Las Vegas Aces.

The Lynx’s record in Western Conference play is 12-4. Minnesota is second in the Western Conference with 27.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Collier averaging 7.5.

The Aces are 9-6 against Western Conference opponents. Las Vegas leads the WNBA with 29.2 defensive rebounds per game led by A’ja Wilson averaging 9.7.

Minnesota is shooting 44.5% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 43.4% Las Vegas allows to opponents. Las Vegas has shot at a 45.3% rate from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points greater than the 40.7% shooting opponents of Minnesota have averaged.

The teams play for the fourth time this season. The Lynx won the last matchup 98-87 on Aug. 22, with Collier scoring 23 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alanna Smith is averaging 11.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.7 blocks for the Lynx.

Wilson is averaging 26.9 points, 11.9 rebounds, two steals and 2.7 blocks for the Aces.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lynx: 6-4, averaging 79.5 points, 32.9 rebounds, 21.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points per game.

Aces: 6-4, averaging 87.8 points, 35.1 rebounds, 21.2 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.7 points.

INJURIES: Lynx: None listed.

Aces: None listed.

