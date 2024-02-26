College baseball notebook: North’s 2 slams and 10 RBIs highlight of Creighton’s high-scoring start

Creighton’s Ben North turned in one of the eye-popping performances of the first two weeks of the college baseball season when he hit grand slams in his first two at-bats against Houston Christian on Friday. North also tripled in the 22-1 win and finished with a school record-tying 10 RBIs. Wake Forest held on to its No. 1 ranking despite a midweek loss to UNC Greensboro. Arkansas’ Hagen Smith struck out 15 in a row to start a top-10 matchup against Oregon State on Friday and finished with a school record-tying 17. Texas shut out Cal Poly three straight times.

