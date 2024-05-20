College baseball notebook: Conference tournaments to decide NCAA automatic bids and many at-larges

The field for the NCAA baseball tournament will take shape this week with conference tournaments determining most of the 30 automatic qualifiers. Also at stake are 34 at-large bids. The 16 NCAA regional hosts will be announced Sunday and the rest of the 64-team field next Monday. The College World Series is June 14 through June 23 or 24 in Omaha, Nebraska. Top seed in the Power Five conference tournaments are North Carolina in the ACC, Illinois in the Big Ten, Oklahoma in the Big 12, Arizona in the Pac-12 and Tennessee in the SEC.

