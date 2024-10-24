Clippers honor the late Jerry West with video tribute and memorial seat during opener against Suns

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Clippers honored the late Jerry West with a video tribute midway through the first quarter of their opener against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night. The Basketball Hall of Famer was a consultant for the franchise from 2017 until his death in June at age 86. The Clippers are also honoring West at Intuit Dome, their new arena, with a memorial seat behind the basket and a court decal with West’s initials near midcourt.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.