Cleveland Cavaliers to Simulcast Five Upcoming Games on Rock Entertainment Sports Network and …

ATLANTA, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Cleveland Cavaliers, Rock Entertainment Sports Network, Gray Media, and FanDuel Sports Network will simulcast five upcoming Cavaliers games, giving fans across Northeast Ohio a variety of options to watch at no additional cost to fans. This season’s five-game slate will be available for local over-the-air distribution as part of the NBA’s agreement with Main Street Sports Group (formerly Diamond Sports Group), the owner of FanDuel Sports Network Ohio.

The games will be available statewide on Rock Entertainment Sports Network. Fans located in Northeast Ohio can access Rock Entertainment Sports Network on channel 979 on Spectrum and free over-the-air on channel 22.1, as well as on WUAB Channel 43. Fans in Columbus can view the games on channel 17.1 WDEM and those in Cincinnati on channel 19.3. FanDuel Sports Network will also broadcast the games.

The broadcast schedule is as follows:

Feb. 10 at 7:00 p.m. EST | Cavaliers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Feb. 23 at 7:30 p.m. EST | Cavaliers vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Mar. 11 at 7:00 p.m. EST | Cavaliers vs. Brooklyn Nets

Mar. 27 at 7:00 p.m. EST | Cavaliers vs. San Antonio Spurs

Apr. 2 at 7:00 p.m. EST | Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks

“The Cleveland Cavaliers have had one of the most exciting starts to a season in recent memory, and we are committed to providing as many avenues as possible for our fans to enjoy our games and follow the action live,” said Mike Conley, Cleveland Cavaliers, Rock Entertainment Group, and Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer. “Our continued partnership with Gray Media creates an exciting opportunity for us to debut Cavaliers games on Rock Entertainment Sports Network for the first time, as well as over-the-air on WUAB Channel 43 again this season.”

Led by Head Coach Kenny Atkinson and a core four of Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley, the Cavaliers hold the best overall record in the NBA (36-6) and sit atop the Eastern Conference. The team have had multiple win streaks of 12 games or more, including a historic 15-0 start to the season.

The Cavaliers broadcasting team will remain the same for these games. John Michael will continue to call play-by-play for all Cavaliers games, accompanied by analysts Brad Daugherty and Austin Carr. Serena Winters and Cayleigh Griffin will remain as sideline reporter and host of Cavaliers Live, respectively.

“Airing these upcoming Cavs games on Rock Entertainment Sports and WUAB channel 43 creates expanded local market access to the team,” said David Hughes, WOIO and WUAB Vice President and General Manager. “We are thrilled to give more fans the opportunity to watch this incredible Cavs team as they continue to have an amazing season.”

Fans can find more information about the full broadcast schedule and how to access games by visiting Cavs.com/Broadcast.

About Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers, founded in 1970, are a professional basketball team in the NBA’s Eastern Conference. The Cleveland Cavaliers won the NBA Championship in 2016 while also taking the Eastern Conference crown in 2007, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018. Known for their community support, workplace diversity and local economic impact, the team plays at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in downtown Cleveland, Ohio. Both the Cavaliers and Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse are part of Rock Entertainment Group, the umbrella entity of sports and entertainment properties under the Dan Gilbert ROCK Family of Companies. The Cavaliers and Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse provide fans with the best experience in the NBA with an extensive and stunning array of amenities, technology and signature, electrifying game presentation. Dan Gilbert is Chairman of the Cleveland Cavaliers. Nic Barlage is the Cavaliers, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse and Rock Entertainment Group CEO, and the Cavaliers team is led by President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman, General Manager Mike Gansey and Head Coach Kenny Atkinson.

About Gray Media:

Gray Media, Inc. (NYSE: GTN) is a multimedia company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. The company is the nation’s largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets serving 113 television markets that collectively reach approximately 36 percent of US television households. The portfolio includes 77 markets with the top-rated television station and 100 markets with the first and/or second highest rated television station, as well as the largest Telemundo Affiliate group with 43 markets totaling nearly 1.5 million Hispanic TV Households. The company also owns Gray Digital Media, a full-service digital agency offering national and local clients digital marketing strategies with the most advanced digital products and services. Gray’s additional media properties include video production companies Raycom Sports, Tupelo Media Group, and PowerNation Studios, and studio production facilities Assembly Atlanta and Third Rail Studios. Gray owns a majority interest in Swirl Films. For more information, please visit www.graymedia.com.

