Clark’s 3rd TD pass with 8 seconds left lifts Missouri State over Youngstown State 38-31

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Jacob Clark threw three touchdown passes, the last was his second to Lance Mason with eight seconds to play, as Missouri State edged Youngstown State 38-31 to open Missouri Valley Football Conference play. Clark set up the winning score with a 38-yard keeper around the left side to the Penguins’ 7 on third down. After he ran for two more yards, Clark faked a handoff up the middle and then zipped the ball to the wide-open Mason in the back of the end zone. Youngstown State scored a pair of touchdowns on 76-yard drives in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 31. Clark was 21-of-29 passing for 325 yards. Beau Brungard was 18-of-31 passing for 180 yards and kept the ball 16 times for 110 yards and two touchdowns for Youngstown State.

