Clark throws for 388 yards and 3 TDs to lead Missouri State over UT Martin 31-24

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — Jacob Clark threw for 388 yards and three touchdowns to lead Missouri State to a 31-24 victory over UT Martin. Clark’s 35-yard touchdown strike to DVontae Key stretched the Missouri State lead to 24-7 midway through the third quarter and his 3-yard TD toss to Connor Lair made it 31-14 with 12:50 left in the game. Clark also connected with Hunter Wood from the 1 just before halftime. Key finished with five catches for 91 yards and Wood had five for 61 for Missouri State (2-2). Kaiya Sheron threw two touchdown passes for UT Martin (1-3).

