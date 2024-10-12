Clark throws for 3 TDs as Missouri State rolls to a 41-7 win over Illinois State

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Jacob Clark threw three touchdown passes, including a 62-yard connection with DVontae Key on Missouri State’s opening drive as the Bears rolled to a 41-7 Missouri Valley Conference win over Illinois State. Michael Teason scooped up an Illinois State fumble and scored on a 42-yard return midway through the first quarter as Missouri State posted 17 points on its first three possessions.

