Clark scores 21 points and Louisville rallies in second half to beat Bellarmine 73-68

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Skyy Clark scored 16 of his 21 points in the second half and Louisville rallied in the second half for a 73-68 win over intracity opponent Bellarmine. Clark was 7-of-13 shooting with three 3-pointers. Tre White added 14 points and Mike James 10. Brandon Huntley-Hatfield grabbed 10 rebounds to go with nine points for the Cardinals. After scoring 22 points in the opening half, Louisville came back with 51 in the second on 55% shooting. Garrett Tipton hit four three-pointers and finished with 18 points, as did Bash Wieland for Bellarmine.

