Clark has 4 TDs, Wright has 2, Missouri State wins 5th straight 46-21 over Indiana State

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Jacob Clark threw for 379 yards and three touchdowns and Jacardia Wright ran for two more scores to lead Missouri State to a 46-21 win over Indiana State. The Bears took control of their homecoming game in the third quarter when Clark hooked up with Lance Mason for an 82-yard touchdown and Wright had his second short touchdown run. That made it 32-15. Clark closed the scoring with a short TD run. Clark was 22-of-27 passing with an interception and he was sacked five times. Wright had 77 yards on 20 carries. Lance had four catches for a career-high 111 yards, with his touchdown the longest for the Bears this season. Elijah Owens was 12-of-17 for 154 yards with a touchdown passing and running.

