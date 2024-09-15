Clark and Wright combine for 4 TDs to lead Missouri State over Lindenwood 28-14

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Jacob Clark threw two touchdown passes, Jacardia Wright ran for two more scores and Missouri State defeated Lindenwood 28-14. Clark was 28-of-33 passing for 302 yards. Wright had 21 carries for 143 yards for Missouri State (1-2). Nate Glantz threw for 122 yards and had three interceptions for Lindenwood (0-3). Tyler Kubat threw a 79-yard touchdown pass to Jeff Caldwell for the Lions with a minute left.

