Cincinnati reliever Casey Kelly’s long road back to the majors ends with his 1st major league save

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Casey Kelly’s long road back to the majors ended with his first career save. The 34-year-old Kelly retired each of his nine batters during Cincinnati’s 10-2 win over Pittsburgh. Kelly was a first-round pick by Boston in 2008 but struggled during stints with San Diego, Atlanta and San Francisco. He spent six years pitching in the Korean Baseball Organization before the Reds signed him to a minor league deal in early August. Kelly found out he was being called up to the majors from his father, Pat, who is the manager of the Louisville Bats, Cincinnati’s Triple-A affiliate.

