Cincinnati beats Toronto 3-0 for record 13th straight home win

By The Associated Press
FC Cincinnati's Ray Gaddis, left, confronts Toronto FC's Federico Bernardeschi after being fouled during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, June 21, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jeff Dean]

CINCINNATI (AP) — Luciano Acosta scored for the fifth straight match at home, adding an assist, and FC Cincinnati rolled to a 3-0 victory over Toronto FC, setting a league record with its 13th straight win at home in all competitions. Cincinnati (13-1-4) broke a record set by the 2002 San Jose Earthquakes. Cincinnati’s record at home in its previous 62 home matches was 13-31-18. Defender Santiago Arias scored his first career goal to give Cincinnati a 1-0 lead at halftime. Arias’ goal was unassisted in the 35th minute. It was the 13th appearance and fifth start for the 31-year-old in his first MLS season. Acosta added an insurance goal in the 54th minute, using a pass from Marco Angulo to score for a ninth time this season.

