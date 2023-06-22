Cincinnati beats Toronto 3-0 for record 13th straight home win

CINCINNATI (AP) — Luciano Acosta scored for the fifth straight match at home, adding an assist, and FC Cincinnati rolled to a 3-0 victory over Toronto FC, setting a league record with its 13th straight win at home in all competitions. Cincinnati (13-1-4) broke a record set by the 2002 San Jose Earthquakes. Cincinnati’s record at home in its previous 62 home matches was 13-31-18. Defender Santiago Arias scored his first career goal to give Cincinnati a 1-0 lead at halftime. Arias’ goal was unassisted in the 35th minute. It was the 13th appearance and fifth start for the 31-year-old in his first MLS season. Acosta added an insurance goal in the 54th minute, using a pass from Marco Angulo to score for a ninth time this season.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.