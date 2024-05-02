Churchill Downs unveils new $200 million paddock ahead of the 150th Kentucky Derby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A new paddock for the horses has opened at Churchill Downs just in time for the 150th Kentucky Derby. The new $200 million paddock offers a clear vista of the iconic Twin Spires from inside. It also allows spectators to observe horses from several levels of a stadium-like layout before they head to the track. The paddock area was expanded from 5,100 to 12,000 square feet and more than doubled capacity from 1,000 to 2,400 people. The area includes 3,600 new seats and standing room for 3,200. Attendance at two clubs is expensive.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.