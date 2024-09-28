Christopher Bell wins a third straight NASCAR Cup Series pole at Kansas Speedway

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Christopher Bell won the pole for the third straight NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway. That gave him the best possible starting position as he tries to advance through the second round of the playoffs. Bell had a lap of 179.336 mph in the pole shootout Saturday, putting him alongside Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Ty Gibbs, who was eliminated from the playoffs a week ago at Bristol. Tyler Reddick, the defending Kansas playoff race winner, will start third alongside Kyle Busch, the other non-playoff driver to advance through the first round of qualifying. Chase Elliott had engine trouble during practice, went ahead and tried to qualify anyway, but he will make an engine change and start from the rear on Sunday.

