China’s Wang Liuyi and Wang Qianyi in 1st after duet technical in artistic swimming at Paris Games

SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — China’s Wang Liuyi and Wang Qianyi scored a 276.7867 for first place after duet technical routines in artistic swimming at the Paris Games. Austria’s Anna-Maria Alexandri and Eirini-Marina Alexandri were in second with a 267.2533, and Bregje de Brouwer and Noortje de Brouwer of the Netherlands sat in third with a 264.7066. Gold will be decided Saturday night with the free routines. The Wangs, de Brouwers and Ukraine’s Maryna Aleksiiva and Vladyslava Aleksiiva, who finished fifth, are twins and the Alexandri sisters are part of a set of triplets.

