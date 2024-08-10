China claims another gold in artistic swimming, caps perfect two weeks at Olympic Aquatics Centre

SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — With Russia out of the way, China is the new force in Olympic artistic swimming. Twins Wang Liuyi and Wang Qianyi gave their country another gold in the sport formerly known as synchro, winning the duet competition at the Paris Olympics. The Wangs built a lead in the technical routine the previous night, and carried that momentum to a free routine dubbed “Gravitation,” performed to music by Dutch DJ Junkie XL and German film score composer Hans Zimmer. They received a total of 566.4783 points, holding off two teams that claimed the first artistic swimming medals for their countries. Kate Shortman and Isabelle Thorpe of Britain earned the silver. They edged out another set of twins, Noortje and Bregje de Brouwer, who took bronze for the Netherlands.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.