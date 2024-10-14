Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice has surgery to repair posterolateral corner of his right knee

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice had surgery last week to repair the posterolateral corner of his right knee, rather than the ACL that initially was thought to have been damaged in a win over the Chargers. Chiefs coach Andy Reid disclosed the exact nature of the injury and procedure on Monday. It does not significantly change the timeline for Rice’s recovery. He still will miss the remainder of the season, and it is unclear whether the repaired knee will be ready for the start of training camp in July.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.