Chiefs struggling to get production from young group of wide receivers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs have struggled all season to get much production from their young group of wide receivers, and that is a big reason why their offense has failed to soar like it usually does. Through the first four games, the entire Chiefs wide receiver corps has combined to catch 45 passes for 588 yards and just two touchdowns. Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy said part of the problem is simply their youth, but he also points out that Travis Kelce, Isiah Pacheco and the rest of the tight ends and running backs get their share of passes, too. Still, at this rate, Rashee Rice would lead Kansas City with a scant 55 receptions by the end of the season.

