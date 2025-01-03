Chiefs backup Carson Wentz will face a pass rush the likes of which the Broncos have never had

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes is sitting out the Kansas City Chiefs’ Week 18 game at Denver, so it’ll be backup Carson Wentz who gets to face the NFL’s best sack masters. The Broncos lead the NFL with a franchise-record 58 sacks. The Broncos sacked Joe Burrow seven times last week when they surpassed their old record of 57 sacks set in the 1984 season. Nik Bonitto leads the charge with 11 1/2 sacks. Altogether, the Broncos have 15 defenders who have gotten into the sack celebration this season.

