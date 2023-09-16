Charlie Manuel, who managed Phillies to World Series title, makes progress after suffering stroke

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Former Philadelphia Phillies manager Charlie Manuel has suffered a stroke while undergoing a medical procedure in a Florida hospital. The team said Sunday that Manuel “has made progress over the past 12 hours, and his doctors are encouraged.” The 79-year-old Manuel had a blood clot removed Saturday. Manuel managed the Phillies for nine seasons from 2005-13 and guided them to a World Series championship in 2008. He also spent three years as a manager in Cleveland from 2000-02. Under Manuel, the Phillies won five consecutive NL East titles from 2007-11. They beat the Tampa Bay Rays in the 2008 World Series for the city’s first major professional sports championship since 1983.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.