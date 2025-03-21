Chargers sign tight end Tyler Conklin to 1-year deal

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers have signed veteran tight end Tyler Conklin to a one-year deal. He’s one of four players at his position with over 50 catches and 400 receiving yards in each of his last four seasons. Over his seven-year career, he has 263 receptions for 2,544 yards and 11 touchdowns. He spent the last three seasons with the New York Jets. Conklin had a career-high four TD catches last season, including the 500th TD pass of quarterback Aaron Rogers’ career. He played his first four seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, who drafted him in the fifth round in 2018.

