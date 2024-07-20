Chanettee Wannasaen opens a 3-stroke lead in the LPGA Tour’s Dana Open for Children

SYLVANIA, Ohio (AP) — Chanettee Wannasaen opened a three-stroke lead Saturday in the Dana Open for Children, shooting a 5-under 66 at Highland Meadows. A day after finishing with an eagle to take the outright lead, Wannasaen birdied the par-5 18th to reach 16-under 197. The 20-year-old Thai player won the Portland Classic last year for her lone LPGA Tour title. Haeran Ryu of South Korea was second. She birdied the twin closing par 5s in a 65. Defending champion Linn Grant of Sweden was five strokes back at 11 under with Xiyu “Janet” Lin of China and Ssu-Chia Cheng of Taiwan. Grant and Lin shot 70, and Cheng had a 66. Lin is the highest-ranked player in the field at No. 15.

