Chanettee Wannasaen closes birdie-eagle to take 1-shot lead in the Dana Open

SYLVANIA, Ohio (AP) — Chanettee Wannasaen closed birdie-eagle on Highland Meadows’ twin par-5 finishing holes for a 6-under 66 and a one-stroke lead Friday in the Dana Open for Children. Wannasaen set up the eagle putt on 18 with a 3-wood from 260 yards to 1 1/2 feet. The 20-year-old Thai player took a 11-under 131 total into the weekend. Defending champion Linn Grant of Sweden was a shot back with playing partner Xiyu “Janet” Lin of China. Grant shot 65, and Lin 67. Lexi Thompson capped Lexi Thompson Day at the tournament by making the cu, shooting a 69 after a flyover and emotional opening ceremony. She has said this will be her final season playing a full schedule.

