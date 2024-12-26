Central Division opponents meet when Stars host the Wild

Minnesota Wild (21-10-4, in the Central Division) vs. Dallas Stars (20-13, in the Central Division)

Dallas; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stars -166, Wild +140; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars take on the Minnesota Wild in a matchup of Central Division teams.

Dallas has a 9-3-0 record in Central Division games and a 20-13 record overall. The Stars have a 10-6-0 record when they commit fewer penalties than their opponent.

Minnesota is 6-4-2 against the Central Division and 21-10-4 overall. The Wild have a 9-3-2 record in games they score at least one power-play goal.

The teams meet Friday for the second time this season. The Stars won 2-1 in the previous meeting. Mason Marchment led the Stars with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marchment has 12 goals and 15 assists for the Stars. Roope Hintz has five goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

Marco Rossi has 12 goals and 16 assists for the Wild. Kirill Kaprizov has seven goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 5-5-0, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.3 assists, three penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

Wild: 4-6-0, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.6 assists, 3.3 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Stars: None listed.

Wild: None listed.

