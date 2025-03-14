Central Division opponents meet when Minnesota hosts St. Louis

St. Louis Blues (31-28-7, in the Central Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (37-24-5, in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild play the St. Louis Blues in a matchup of Central Division teams.

Minnesota has a 37-24-5 record overall and a 12-9-2 record in Central Division games. The Wild have a -7 scoring differential, with 180 total goals scored and 187 given up.

St. Louis has a 31-28-7 record overall and a 6-9-2 record in Central Division games. The Blues have a 26-6-2 record in games they score three or more goals.

The teams meet Saturday for the fourth time this season. The Wild won the last meeting 6-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Frederick Gaudreau has scored 15 goals with 15 assists for the Wild. Vinnie Hinostroza has three goals over the past 10 games.

Dylan Holloway has 21 goals and 27 assists for the Blues. Zachary Bolduc has six goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 4-5-1, averaging 1.9 goals, 3.4 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Blues: 6-2-2, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.4 assists, 2.4 penalties and 5.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Wild: None listed.

Blues: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© Data Skrive. All rights reserved.