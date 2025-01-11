CBS’ Jim Nantz will reach a rare broadcasting milestone when he calls his 500th NFL game Sunday

Jim Nantz has called many signature events during his nearly 40 years at CBS Sports. Nantz will reach a milestone on Sunday that only a few NFL announcers have accomplished. He will call his 500th NFL game when the Buffalo Bills host the Denver Broncos in an AFC wild-card round game. According to CBS records, Nantz is the first person in CBS’ storied NFL history to work 500 games as a play-by-play announcer. Pat Summerall did more than 500 games at CBS, but started as an analyst in 1962 after retiring from playing. He moved to play-by-play midway through the 1974 season.

